1 of 2 brothers sentenced for attacking trooper

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A Berrien County judge threw the book at one of two brothers charged with attacking a Michigan State Police trooper earlier this year, exceeding sentencing guidelines to order him to prison for up to 21 years, according to WNDU.

The NBC affiliate out of South Bend, Indiana says Michael Barber was sentenced on Wednesday to between four and six years in prison for resisting an officer and between 10 and 15 years for five other charges, including assault and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Authorities say Barber, of Gobles, and his half-brother, 19-year-old Travis Wise of Middlebury, Indiana, attacked Trooper Garry Guild on Feb. 20 along US-31 south of Berrien Springs.

Michigan State Police says Barber was riding a stolen motorcycle and fled when Guild tried to pull him over for speeding. Eventually, Barber crashed and then attacked Guild. Wise showed up shortly thereafter and allegedly joined in the attack.

Two passersby spotted the trooper in trouble and stopped to help him. Together, they subdued the brothers. Guild has credited the good Samaritans with saving his life, WNDU says.

“You are exactly the type of person from whom the public needs protection, sir,” WNDU reports Judge Angela Pasula told Baber as she handed down his sentence. “On February 20, you presented the face of a villain in your uncontrolled range and you were viciously attacking Trooper Guild, individually — at the minimum, a person who in doing his duty deserved your cooperation, but also, I would argue, your respect.”

Barber was convicted in May. Wise’ case is still pending.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

