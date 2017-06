2017 Fourth of July fireworks in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Fourth of July is just days away, and many West Michigan communities will be celebrating. Below is a listing of when and where to watch fireworks in your area, in addition to other Independence Day celebrations.

ALLEGAN COUNTY:

Allegan

Monday, July 3

July 3 Jubilee

>>Event details

Dorr Township

Sunday, July 2 – Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks on Tuesday at 10:15 p.m.

>>Event details

Leighton Township

Monday, July 3

Fireworks at dusk at Green Lake

>>Event details

Saugatuck

Tuesday, July 4,

Parade at 2 p.m., fireworks at dusk

>>Event details

BARRY COUNTY:

Gun Lake (Yankee Springs Township)

Saturday, July 1

Fireworks at dusk

>>Event details

Hastings

Charlton Park Barbecue

Tuesday, July 4, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

>>Event details

BERRIEN COUNTY:

St. Joseph

Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

>>Event Details

BRANCH COUNTY:

Coldwater

Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks at dusk at Heritage Park

>>Map

CALHOUN COUNTY:

Battle Creek

Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks at 10:30 p.m. at the Air Show & Balloon Festival

>>Event Details

Marshall

Friday, June 30

Fireworks at dusk

>>Event details

IONIA COUNTY:

Ionia

Monday, July 3

>>Event details

KENT COUNTY:

Ada

Tuesday, July 4

Parade at 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

>>Event details

East Grand Rapids

Tuesday, July 4

Parade at 12 p.m., Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

>>Event details

Grand Rapids:

Saturday, July 1

Fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

>>Event details

Grandville

Tuesday, July 4

Parade at 11 a.m., fireworks at dark

>>Event details

Kentwood

Tuesday, July 4

Parade at 9:30 a.m., fireworks at dusk

>>Event details

MASON COUNTY:

Ludington

Tuesday, July 4

Parade at 2 p.m., Fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

>>Event details

MONTCALM COUNTY:

Crystal Township

Tuesday, July 4

Parade at 10 a.m., Fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

>>Event details

MUSKEGON COUNTY:

Montague/Whitehall (White Lake area)

Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

>>Event details

Muskegon

Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

>>Event details

NEWAYGO COUNTY:

Freemont (Freemont Lake)

Monday, July 3

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

>>Event details

Hesperia

Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks at dusk

>>Event details

OTTAWA COUNTY:

Allendale

Tuesday, July 4

Parade at 1 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

>>Event details

Grand Haven

Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

>>Event details

Marne (Berlin Raceway)

Saturday, July 1

Fireworks after the race (this is a ticketed event)

>>Event details

VAN BUREN COUNTY:

South Haven

Monday, July 3

Fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

>>Event details

