Vehicle crosses median on US-131 into oncoming traffic; 12 hurt

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Twelve people were injured when a vehicle crossed the median on US-131 north of Kalamazoo and hit two oncoming cars, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday near the US-131 Business Loop in Kalamazoo Township.

Sheriff’s authorities said an 18-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released, was driving on southbound US-131 when he crossed the median and hit two northbound vehicles.

Seven of the victims were children, ranging in age between 6 months old and 13 years old, the sheriff’s office said. All were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The other five people injured are adults ranging in age from 18 years old to 57 years old, three of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, the severity of their injuries are unknown, authorities said.

The 20-year-old passenger in the southbound vehicle that crossed the median was critically injured in the crash.

It’s unclear what caused the southbound driver to cross the median. Authorities are still investigating.

In addition to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and Kalamazoo Township Police responded to the scene.

