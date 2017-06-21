Authorities seek man who never arrived in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man who was supposed to arrive in Allegan County late last month but never made it.

Steven Chandler, 28, was last heard from on May 26. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said he called family members and told them he had borrowed someone’s phone and was in Lansing. He said was OK, but family members said something about his tone made them think that maybe he wasn’t.

Chandler had left Minnesota on May 21, traveling to Michigan by bus. He arrived in Chicago on May 22, but Greyhound Bus officials said he never got on the bus from Chicago to Michigan.

Family members said Chandler may have found someone to give him a ride from Chicago to Michigan, so the sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who might have information about that.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.

