Boy dies after farm equipment accident in SW MI

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A boy has died after sustaining injuries in a farm equipment accident in Southwest Michigan.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a farm in the 1900 block of Dewey Lake Street in Volinia Township, which is located in Cass County about 13 miles south of Paw Paw.

The boy, whose name and age weren’t released, was riding on the farm equipment when he fell off, according to a Cass County Sheriff’s Office release. The equipment then rolled partially on top of him.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Dowagiac where he later died.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

