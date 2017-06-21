Crews battling fire at Hastings restaurant

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are responding to a fire sweeping through a restaurant in Hastings.

Dispatchers say they took the call around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday for a fire at Mexican Connexion Restaurant, located at 131 S. Jefferson Street.

Dispatchers said the restaurant is fully involved.

The fire started as the funeral procession began for fallen Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski. It’s unclear how many Hastings fire crews are attending the procession and funeral, and whether that will hamper firefighting efforts.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day and a live report on 24 Hour News 8 at noon.

