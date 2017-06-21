Deputies: Careless driver caused I-96 crash; 1 injured

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities say a careless driver caused an I-96 crash that sent a Muskegon woman to the hospital.

It happened around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-96 near the 15 mile marker in Polkton Township, near Coopersville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Devin Nickerson of Conklin reached down to pick up something from the floorboard of his vehicle before his car veered into the other lane, hitting a westbound SUV driven by 18-year-old Meghan Wurm of Muskegon.

Wurm was taken to a nearby hospital where her condition was stable, investigators said.

Nickerson was ticketed for careless driving. Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

