GRPD: 18-year-old stabbed while sitting in vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for two men who stabbed an 18-year-old man as he was sitting in a vehicle.

Sgt. Terry Dixon said Grand Rapids police were called to the hospital around 2:19 a.m. Wednesday for a stabbing victim.

Officers learned the 18-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 800 block of Commons Street SW, along Campau Park when the two men attacked.

The suspects didn’t take anything, Dixon said.

Grand Rapids police didn’t have a detailed description of either suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

