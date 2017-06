GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are trying to track down the person who shot a man twice.

It happened around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday near Powell Street and Jefferson Avenue, just south of Franklin Street.

Sgt. Terry Dixon said the man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the thigh and pelvis area. He is expected to survive.

The Grand Rapids Police Department had no suspect description available as of 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit