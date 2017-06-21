GRPD: Teen accused of killing 18-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old faces a murder charge for the March death of a young woman at a Grand Rapids apartment.

Cleo Malik Nelson could be in court for arraignment as early as Thursday, according to a Wednesday release from the Grand Raids Police Department.

He’s accused of killing 18-year-old Kiara Carter at a home on Kalamazoo Avenue near Worden Street SE on March 20. She was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Several people — perhaps more than 15 — were in the apartment when Carter was shot, GRPD said at the time, but only one was still there by the time officers arrived.

Police described the apartment as “troubled,” saying there were reports of shots fired and possible drug activity last summer.

