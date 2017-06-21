GVSU buys Ferris Coffee facility in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University is expanding its footprint in downtown Grand Rapids.

The college is paying $6.4 million to buy the current Ferris Coffee and Nut facility, a large plant on Winter Avenue near the YMCA. GVSU wants to turn it into the new Padnos College of Engineering and Computing’s Design and Innovation Center.

GVSU says it will start moving into the more than 63,000-square-foot building next summer. Ferris is moving operations to a new facility.

The school is also securing new property in Walker for additional parking. It’s paying $1.6 million to buy two parcels along Lake Michigan Drive at Kinney Avenue and a third parcel is being donated. GVSU plans to put in 400 parking spaces there. Students can then take the Laker Line bus to the Allendale or Grand Rapids campus.

Additionally, the university is selling a condominium near the Allendale campus. It was previously used to house visitors and host events, but the university now relies on a local hotel and the Alumni House to fulfill those functions.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

