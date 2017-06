ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grant Haefner topped the field during Michigan Amateur medal play on Wednesday.

Haefner, a 19-year-old from Bloomfield Hills who plays for Wayne State University, shot six under par in the 106th annual event at Egypt Valley Country Club in Ada Township. He earned the Chuck Kocsis Trophy and the No. 1 seed for match play, which begins Thursday.

Jake Keen and Andy Matthews tied for second place.

