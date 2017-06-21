Holland city manager resigns; search for replacement begins

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland City Manager Ryan Cotton is stepping down at the end of his contract.

The city announced Wednesday it had accepted Cotton’s resignation.

Cotton has served as the city’s manager since 2012, seeing the city through some of its most challenging periods, according to Holland Mayor Nancy DeBoer.

Cotton’s last day will be June 30, but the city council will keep him on as a consultant for a year.

Holland Department of Public Safety Chief Matt Messer will serve as interim city manager immediately until the city can find someone to fill the role permanently. The city said it was launching a national search immediately.

