KDPS: Thieves ram car into pawn shop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested early Wednesday and a fourth suspect is still being sought after allegedly ramming a stolen car into a pawn shop so they could burglarize it.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says its officers were called to T&T Pawn Brokers on S. Westnedge Avenue north of W. Kilgore Road just before 5 a.m. when a burglary alarm went off.

The first officer to arrive saw that the thieves had crashed a car into the front of the business to get inside and saw three suspects enter. While the officer waiting for backup, two of the suspects came back outside and took off.

The officer chased one of the suspects down nearby Denway Drive, where the suspect tried to get into a stolen vehicle. The suspect and the driver of the vehicle were arrested.

Another unit found the second suspect.

The final person who had entered the pawn shop fled while officers were chasing the other two and got away. Police are still looking for that person.

Police say the vehicle that was used to ram the pawn shop was stolen from the Kalamazoo area.



The three people who were arrested — ages 17, 18 and 23 — were jailed on charges of breaking and entering, resisting and obstructing, auto theft, and conspiracy.

Their names were not released Wednesday night.



Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

