Lori’s Voice “Walk for the Challenged”: Changing lives one step at a time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The nonprofit Lori’s Voice has gained more and more notoriety for their efforts to help children with disabilities.

Their popularity has grown out of the extension of their generosity, in helping so many families in West Michigan.

In February, they teamed up with Clock Mobility in Grand Rapids to give the Dean family a wheelchair-accessible van. Their son, Tommy, has cerebral palsy.

Lori Hastings and her husband, Dave, started the organization as a way to help kids with neuromuscular and degenerative diseases. The funds pay for equipment at no cost to families, as well as provide

education resources.

On Sat. June 17, more than 1,000 supporters stepped out at Berlin Raceway in Marne, for the annual Lori’s Voice “Walk for the Challenged”.

