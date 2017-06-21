Police: Man’s throat cut in fight at Father’s Day event

Three Rivers
Crime tape surrounds a Three Rivers home as authorities investigate an alleged murder attempt. (Pat Holtz/ReportIt)

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 28-year-old man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly slitting a man’s throat during a Father’s Day barbecue in Three Rivers.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of South Constantine Street around 5:48 a.m. Monday. However the suspect, 28-year-old Rodney Gene Moore, had already left the scene in his vehicle.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicated Moore and 33-year-old Derrick Robert Coley of Three Rivers were at a Father’s Day barbecue when the men got into an argument over Moore’s cousin.

Investigators say Coley turned to walk away when Moore grabbed him from behind and cut his throat.

Coley was taken in a private vehicle to Three Rivers Area Hospital with a 13-inch cut to his neck. He has since been treated and released from the hospital.

St. Joseph County Sheriff deputies arrested Moore shortly after the incident during a traffic stop. He remains in the St. Joseph County jail on an attempted murder charge. A judge set Moore’s bond at $500,000.