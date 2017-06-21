Police officer stabbed at Bishop Airport in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WOOD) — The Bishop International Airport in Flint is closed after a police officer was stabbed on Wednesday.

Police confirmed to WOOD TV8’s NBC affiliate WEYI that a police officer was stabbed at the airport Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition.

The MSP is on scene at Bishop Airport. The officer is in critical condition Please keep the officer in your prayers. The airport is closed pic.twitter.com/QKjaprVObw — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 21, 2017

WDIV, WOOD TV8’s NBC affiliate in Detroit, reports that the suspect is in custody.

The Bishop International Airport posted on Facebook that all passengers have been evacuated and are safe.

The FBI is the lead agency in the case, according to MSP.

Anyone scheduled to fly out of Bishop International Airport is advised to check with their airline as the airport will be closed while authorities investigate the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

