‘RIP Erin:’ Woman works to return lost keepsake





ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a rare find outside a pizzeria a few weeks ago: An Allegan woman says her friend found a pendant that she believes contains someone’s ashes, and she wants to find the rightful owner.

When Tosha Fitzhugh and her friend noticed the shiny silver pendant in the gravel outside Vitale’s Pizza, they knew it was something someone wouldn’t want to lose.

“I was definitely blown away, like, “Wow, somebody lost this precious pendant,’ and I want to find the owner to give it back to them,” Fitzhugh said.

It’s a shaped like a heart with wings and has the words “RIP Erin” and the date June 13, 2014 on the back. The top of the heart has what appears to be an opening. She believes it could be the ashes of Erin.

“I thought it was just a necklace charm. I didn’t think anything of it being ashes until I looked at the back,” Fitzhugh said.

She took to Facebook to try and find the owner and says she got hundreds of shares with people eager to help.

“I don’t even know how to connect to the owner. So I’m sure it’s something that she’s missing and wishing every day that she could find,” Fitzhugh said.

She hopes with her social media post and getting the word out through WOOD TV8, she’ll be able to give back the cherished keepsake.

If you are the rightful owner or know who is, you can contact WOOD TV8 through ReportIt or by calling 616.771.9633.

