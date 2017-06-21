Suspicious fire damages Grand Rapids home with 6 inside





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids firefighters are calling a fire that damaged a Grand Rapids home “suspicious,” based on what a child saw.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Van Raalte Drive near Grandville Avenue SW around 2:08 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents were already working to put out the fire when crews arrived. Firefighters extinguished the remaining flames.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Battalion Chief Todd Vanderwall said six people were inside the house, including an observant child.

“One of the children saw somebody, reported that they threw fire on the house, was the description they got from the child. We’re investigating that as a suspicious cause,” said Vanderwall.

The fire damaged the outside of the home. No one was hurt.

