Wednesday procession, funeral for fire chief: Where to watch





Watch the funeral and procession live on WXSP and on woodtv.com, starting around 9 a.m.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of police officers and firefighters from across the Midwest are coming to Kalamazoo Wednesday to honor Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski, who was killed while responding to a call.

Switalski was hit and killed by a passing vehicle last week as he prepared to leave the scene of a reported crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 81. It’s unclear if the driver, a Battle Creek-area man, has been charged in connection to the incident.

After serving more than 30 years at Pleasantview Fire District in Illinois, Switalski moved to West Michigan in 2013 to be closer to his daughters, who were attending Western Michigan University. He was sworn in as chief on July 1, 2013.

Switalski leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a much larger family of firefighters.

Loved ones and community members filled Langeland Family Funeral Homes in Oshtemo Township Tuesday to pay tribute to Switalski during visitation hours.

THE PROCESSION

Oshtemo Fire Chief Mark Barnes expects about 400 firefighters will help coordinate Switalski’s funeral procession, beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The funeral procession will travel from Langeland Family Funeral Homes to Wings Event Center. Community members are encouraged to line the procession route to honor Switalski.

The 2.5 hour procession will span 24 miles, taking the following roads:

Northbound 9th Street from O Avenue to Stadium Drive.

Eastbound Stadium Drive to eastbound Michigan Avenue

Eastbound Michigan Avenue to northbound Riverview Drive

Northbound Riverview Drive to eastbound Gull Road (M-43)

Eastbound Gull Road (M-43) to eastbound H Avenue

Eastbound H Avenue to southbound S. 33rd Street

Southbound S 33rd Street to westbound E. Michigan Avenue (M-96).

Westbound E Michigan Avenue (M-96) to westbound King Highway (M-96)

Westbound King Highway to southbound River Street

Southbound River Street to westbound E ML Avenue

Westbound E ML Avenue to southbound S. Sprinkle Road

Southbound S. Sprinkle Road to westbound Vanrick Drive

Drivers are asked to avoid these roads during the procession. The following off-ramps will also be closed for as long as two hours:

I-94 east and westbound off-ramps at S. 9th Street, exit 72

US-131 north and southbound off-ramps at Stadium Drive, exit 36

I-94 business loop westbound off-ramp at exit 81

I-94 east and westbound off-ramp at Sprinkle Road, exit 80

THE FUNERAL

More than 500 firefighters and police from 100 departments across the region are expected to turn out for the funeral service, which will take place at Wings Event Center around noon. Doors open at 10 a.m.Those who cannot attend can watch Switalski’s funeral procession and service live on WXSP and woodtv.com.

Township offices will remain closed all day Wednesday so staff can attend Switalski’s funeral services.

Gov. Rick Snyder has also ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in honor of Switalski.

