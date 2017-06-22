10 years since cold case murder: ‘It’s always there’





CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, 10 years will have passed since Kendrick Chapman was shot and killed in Cass County.

The unanswered questions in the cold case could haunt Chapman’s family a decade later, but they remain hopeful his killer will be found.

“I can never give into hopelessness, because if I did, I would not be alive,” Chapman’s mom, Pamela Chapman, told 24 Hour News 8 on Thursday.

Kendrick Chapman lived alone off a dusty road in Calvin Township, a few miles north of the state line. It was there that the 34-year-old blacksmith was shot and killed in his workshop on the night of June 24, 2007.

The mystery is still unsolved, even though the case was featured by Crime Stoppers and on the TV show “America’s Most Wanted.”

“It’s become to the point where I’m not going to say normal, but it is what it is,” Pamela Chapman said. “I still want answers. It’s still very difficult.”

She said the investigation into who may have killed her son has lost intensity over the years.

“My son is deceased,” she said. “You have every reason to look in every corner, under every stone.”

Detective Kristen Daly with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has been assigned to the case from the beginning. She says she has had several people review the case to make sure she hasn’t missed anything. Another cold case task force will look at the file next month.

“We haven’t stopped looking, and I won’t stop looking,” Daly said. “Kendrick’s case is on my desk, and I look at it every day.”

“I would just like to see the person apprehended and punished,” Pamela Chapman said. “I mean, he’s had liberty for the last 10 years and we’ve not had freedom, because it’s always there, it’s always there.”

Anyone with information about the killing is encouraged to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP or the sheriff’s office at 269.445.2481.

