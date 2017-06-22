3 W MI golfers still in Michigan Amateur

Related Coverage Haefner finishes 1st in Michigan Amateur medal play





ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The field has been narrowed to 16 at the Michigan Amateur, and three West Michigan golfers and former champs are still in the mix.

Match play started Thursday in the 106th annual tournament at Egypt Valley Country Club in Ada Township.

In the second round, Sam Weatherhead, the Amateur’s defending champion, beat Derrek Klimek, the five-time reigning club champ at Egypt Valley. Weatherhead, of Grand Rapids, graduated from West Catholic High School and now plays at Michigan State University.

Tom Werkmeister from Kentwood, who won the Amateur in 2009, beat Andrew Chapman of Traverse City in the second round. Andy Matthews of Ada, the 2001 champion, beat Adam White.



Grant Haefner, 19, of Bloomfield Hills, who topped medal play on Wednesday, was eliminated in the first round by 17-year-old Cameron Carroll of East Lansing.



The tournament runs through Saturday.

