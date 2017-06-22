4 teens injured in rollover crash near Coopersville

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County investigators suspect distracted driving is to blame for a rollover crash that sent four teenagers to the hospital.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at Garfield Street and 76th Avenue in Polkton Township, southwest of Coopersville.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old driver from Grand Rapids said she was talking to her friends and not paying attention to the roadway when her vehicle hit gravel. Deputies say the teen tried to steer out of the gravel and overcorrected, losing control of her vehicle, which rolled over.

The driver and her passengers — a 15-year-old girl from Walker, a 16-year-old girl from Walker and a 15-year-old boy from Coopersville — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The conditions of all four teenagers are stable, according to authorities.

