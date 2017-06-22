5 Whitecaps promoted to High-A Lakeland





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the way the West Michigan Whitecaps played in the first half of the season, everyone was expecting promotions — and the Whitecaps’ MLB affiliate, the Detroit Tigers, didn’t disappoint.

First baseman Blaise Salter, outfielders Cam Gibson and Jacob Robson, and pitchers Austin Sodders and James Foley are making the jump to the High-A Lakeland Flying Tigers. Four of those guys played in the Midwest League All-Star Game earlier this week.

Salter currently leads the Midwest League in runs batted in, and leads the Whitecaps with a .330 average and 35 extra base hits. Gibson leads the team in home runs, triples and runs scored and has also played great defense, having shown great improvement in the last year.

“It’s part of the gig,” Whitecaps manager Mike Rabelo said of the roster shakeup. “I’m excited to see those guys move up and now there’s opportunities for guys coming in.”

>>PDF: Updated Whitecaps roster

“Everybody wants the call,” he continued. “No matter if it’s the call to move up in A-ball or call to the big leagues. But hopefully the guys see, ‘OK, if I put up some numbers, I’m going to move as well.’ Nobody’s going to stay here all year if they continue to do what they’ve done. Salter, he wasn’t going to stay here and drive in 200 runs, so he got a promotion to Lakeland, which is well deserved — and the same with the other guys, as well.”

