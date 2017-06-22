Authorities: Missing man has medical conditions

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 71-year-old who has a heart condition and epilepsy.

Ronald Harry French is described as a 6-foot, 200-pound white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He went missing from his home along S. 34th Street near E U Avenue in Brady Township.

Family members reported French missing on Wednesday afternoon, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said, but he has not been seen since June 4.

Authorities said they found French’s pickup truck — though a Thursday evening release did not specify where — but still don’t know where he is.

Anyone with information about French’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

