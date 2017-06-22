Investigators locate parents of boy found in Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say they’ve located the parents of a child found near a Newaygo mobile home park.

Newaygo County Emergency Services said the boy, who is about 3 years old, was found near Brookhaven Estates mobile home park, located off Linden Avenue near South Park Street in Newaygo.

The child, named Pierson, told Newaygo police he was staying with his grandmother. Investigators did not give a detailed description of the boy.

About 20 minutes after issuing an alert looking for the child’s parents, Newaygo County Emergency Services said the child’s parents had been found.

