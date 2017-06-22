First Maranda Park Party of season Thursday in Wyoming





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming’s Lamar Park will kick off Maranda Park Party’s 23rd summer of freebies and fun for West Michigan families Thursday.

While the rock wall, inflatables, zip line and super slide are usually the top attractions, the free fidget spinners Ferris State University will be passing out are sure to delight park party participants.

Anyone 18 and younger can grab a free lunch starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. The Maranda Park Party activities will run from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday.

Everyone is invited and everything is free, including parking.

Pepsi will be providing water to help everyone beat the heat. However, are encouraged to bring water and sunscreen.

If you can’t make it out to the first Maranda Park Party, no worries: Maranda will be holding park parties at five other locations across West Michigan this summer, including a few new places.

