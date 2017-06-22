GR recycling center explosion leads to warning for campers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids recycling center explosion that sent a worker to the hospital is leading to a warning from Kent County officials.



The Kent County Department of Public Works says the blast happened Thursday morning inside a baler at the Kent County Recycling & Education Center at 977 Wealthy Street SW in Grand Rapids.

Firefighters were called to the scene. One person was taken to a hospital for medical observation, county officials said.

Officials determined the blast was caused by three one-pound propane cylinders, which are typically used on camping stoves.

County officials say although the cylinders are considered disposable, they are not recyclable. People can safely dispose of the containers at any of the following locations:

South Kent Recycling & Waste Center, 10300 South Kent Drive, Byron Center

North Kent Recycling & Waste Center, 2908 Ten Mile Road, Rockford

Any Kent County SafeChem household hazardous waste drop-off center listed online.

