Great family events at Berlin Raceway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) This weekend is the perfect time to pack up the family and head to Berlin Raceway. Saturday, June 24 is a night dedicated to the love of super heroes! It’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Super Heroes Night. Kids can dress as their favorite hero and have chance to win prizes, Kids 11-under are Free, First 250 kids receive a Gift Car to Craigs Cruisers for an Activity.

Then July 1, it’s time for their first-ever Future Stars of Nascar event. Some children of Former NASCAR drivers will be participating. There’s also fireworks planned for the end of the night. $1 Beer & Dogs.

