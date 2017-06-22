Kick off summer with a trip to the vineyard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) What better way to kick off the first weekend of summer — than with wine! Fenn Valley Vineyards will be the place to be this weekend. Their Wine and Food Festival Weekend kicks off on Saturday, June 24th from 1-6pm. This event features a lot of activities including, wine tasting right in the vineyards, local food, live music, and wine/hard cider by the glass. Guests can also learn how sparkling wine is made. Saturday’s festivities cost $8/person online or $10 at the door. Pre-registered guests are able to arrive at 12pm to reserve the best seats to listen to music and spots at the demonstrations.

The Fun Run on Sunday begins at 10:00am. The cost is $15/person in advance, or $20 at the door. In addition to the run admission Sunday includes live music, house-made breakfast burritos and wine/ hard cider by the glass. Space is limited to the first 250 runners, so those interested are encouraged to sign up online.

Wine Festival Weekend takes place at Fenn Valley’s estate located at 6130 122nd Avenue in Fennville.

