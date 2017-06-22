Marijuana wax suspected in fiery Kent Co. blast; 1 injured





SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man severely burned in an explosive Kent County house fire said a clandestine marijuana wax operation was happening inside the home right before the blast.

That’s according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, which was called to the fire in the 13000 block of Lime Lake Drive NE in Solon Township, northeast of Sparta around 10:56 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors told deputies they heard an explosion before the fire, which forced three people to evacuate the home.

The 39-year-old man who revealed the alleged marijuana wax operation was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with severe burns. His condition is unclear.

