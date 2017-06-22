MI Legislature OKs 114 public recreation projects

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature has approved funding for 114 public recreation projects, ending — for now — a dispute over senators’ attempt to fund even more.

The Senate on Thursday unanimously OK’d $47.6 million for 27 land acquisitions and 87 development projects proposed by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The fund consists of royalties paid by oil and gas companies for mineral rights.

It’s used exclusively to buy and improve land for public recreation.

Senators had previously added an additional $7.7 million for 43 projects on top of the 114, but the House and Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration opposed the move. A legal opinion from Attorney General Bill Schuette is pending.

Republican Sen. Darwin Booher of Evart expects the trust fund to recommend about 20 more projects in August.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

