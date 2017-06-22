PD: Scamming landlady stole from elderly neighbor





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming landlady who admitted to ripping off would-be renters is now charged with stealing credit cards from an elderly neighbor.

The last time Target 8 caught up with Angela Arvizu in Wyoming District Court, she hid behind a piece of paper and then darted into the courthouse bathroom to avoid our cameras. But Wednesday, the 40-year-old landlady had nowhere to hide.

Target 8 cameras were rolling as she shuffled into the courtroom in jail greens with her hands and feet cuffed.

Arvizu, who also goes by Angela Graves, turned herself in at the Kent County jail on June 13 on a felony warrant for stealing a “financial transaction device.”

According to records from Wyoming District Court, police say Arvizu stole “bank cards” from her 90-year-old neighbor and used them to make purchases totaling thousands of dollars. A detective wrote that Arvizu was caught on camera using one of her neighbor’s cards to buy a gift card.

If convicted, the landlady could get a maximum of four years in prison.

She remained jailed as of Thursday evening on a $10,000, 10 percent bond. That means she would have to post $1,000 in order to be released from jail pending trial on the felony charge.

Arvizu, who has a couple rental properties, pleaded guilty in October 2016 to conning potential renters by collecting $40 background checks fees and not actually performing the checks.

The Wyoming mom is currently on probation for the background check ruse, as well as welfare fraud.

She is also awaiting trial in Wyoming District Court on another “false pretenses” charge for which she was arraigned March 13. In that case, she is accused of taking a $600 deposit from a would-be renter, but never delivering the promised apartment.

The alleged victim told police that after she forked over the $600, rented a truck and packed her stuff. Arvizu texted her at the last minute — on the day of the move — to tell her the basement apartment wasn’t ready yet.

Arvizu allegedly showed the would-be renter another house, but when the woman showed up there, she found tenants still living there.

“It is quite apparent that Angela was stringing (the victim) along and more than likely had no intention of ever renting to her,” wrote a Wyoming Public Safety officer in his report on that earlier case.

At one point when the victim was having trouble reaching Arvizu after paying the $600 deposit, someone called her to say Arvizu was in critical condition in the hospital.

“The (victim) said the next thing she knew Arvizu was back healthy,” wrote the officer.

Police say Arvizu told the victim at one point that she had leukemia and the blood transfusions restricted the times she could meet. Police noted that Arvizu’s probation officer was not aware of her having leukemia.

