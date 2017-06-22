Police investigating deadly crash in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are looking into a crash in Kentwood Thursday night.

Kentwood Police Sgt. Peter Leach said the crash happened at 48th Street and Eastern Avenue around 10:15 Thursday night. The pedestrian was at a bus stop, and then stepped in front of traffic. A driver behind the wheel of a van struck and killed a man in his 60’s. Investigators said it does not appear drugs or alcohol are a factor in this crash, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

24 Hour News 8 is working to get more details. Daybreak starts at 4:30 a.m.

