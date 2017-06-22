Psychologist pleads guilty to $250K health care fraud scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis psychologist has pleaded guilty to bilking health insurance companies out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by billing them for hundreds of counseling session that never happened.

George E. Compton Jr., 63, pleaded guilty on Thursday to making off with more than $250,000 in the health insurance fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of up to twice the amount of the gains from his fraud and he will be ordered to pay restitution to his victims. A date for his sentencing has not been scheduled.

Authorities say that between January 2013 and June 30, 2016, Compton lied about treating numerous patients to bill insurance companies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that when anyone noticed the fraudulent billings, Compton would say they were because of an honest mistake or a billing software problem and would reimburse the companies.

In one case after Compton was audited, he made up fake counseling notes for sessions that never happened, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

He faked sessions that were dated during a time Compton was taking a trip to Pittsburgh. Compton listed one of the fake sessions on a date the patient had actually been in a medically induced coma in the hospital.

