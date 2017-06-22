Record attendance for Wyoming Maranda Park Party

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) – The inaugural Maranda Park Party of the summer had record-breaking attendance Thursday at Lamar Park in Wyoming.

The party, where everyone is welcome and everything is free, had more than 8,000 people in attendance — more than any Park Party in the past.

Festivities included a free picnic-style lunch for families sponsored by the Michigan Department of education as well as 60 vendors, free carnival rides, games and a splash pad where kids could cool off.

“It was so incredible to see so many people come out today to enjoy and afternoon of free family fun! I am so thankful for the on-going support of West Michigan companies, non-profit organizations, cities that host us and the amazing families that attend.” Maranda said.

Thursday’s Park Party was one of seven that will be held across West Michigan this summer. Below is the schedule for the remaining parties:

June 22 — Lamar Park, Wyoming

June 29 — Smith-Ryerson Park, Muskegon

July 6 — Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 13 — East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20 — Kollen Park, Holland

July 27 — Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

