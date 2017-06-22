Salvation Army breaks ground on Holland expansion

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army of Holland is getting bigger.

Thursday, there was a groundbreaking for a $5 million community center building expansion. A fundraising campaign has already raised $1.5 million.

The community center building will house a worship center, large multipurpose room geared toward a variety of programming and special classrooms.

Chairman of the advisory board for the Salvation Army in Holland Richard Chambers says there will be a wide variety of services offered at the building. He had a message for kids in the area.

“This is a place where you can come and have fun with each other. You can feel it’s a safe place where you can share your ideas. You can be part of a group where there are fun activities that will be taking place,” said Chambers.

He says this is a project that has been thought about for years and it’s finally becoming a reality.

