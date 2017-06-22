Teen charged for murder of 18-year-old mother

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult in connection to the death of a young woman at a Grand Rapids apartment.

Thursday, Cleo Malik Nelson was arraigned on murder charges for allegedly killing 18-year-old Kiara Carter on March 20. He didn’t receive bond and is being held at Kent County Correctional Facility.

Nelson allegedly killed Carter, a mother of a 1-year-old girl, at a home on Kalamazoo Avenue near Worden Street SE. She was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the head.

At the time, Grand Rapids police said possibly more than 15 people were in the apartment when she was shot, but only one was still there by the time officers arrived.

Police described the apartment as “troubled,” saying there were reports of shots fired and possible drug activity last summer.

