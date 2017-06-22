Tires, wheels stolen from Galesburg car dealership

GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after tires and wheels were stolen from a Galesburg car dealership.

It happened sometime overnight Wednesday at the Galesburg Ford dealership, located at 10150 E. Michigan Avenue, according to a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

The tires and wheels were taken off from nine new Ford Explorers, Ford Expeditions and Ford F-150 pickup trucks that were on sale in the lot.

Several other new vehicles had lug nuts stolen but wheels were not taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

