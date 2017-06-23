Boy, 16, wounded in Holland Twp. pellet gun shooting

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy with a pellet gun, sending the teen to the hospital.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Elberdene Street in Holland Township around 5:43 p.m. Thursday. There they found the teen with a pellet gun wound to his chest.

Investigators say the 16-year-old victim went to the home after he had been shot. It’s unclear where the shooting happened.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Deputies are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

This is the second teenager injured in a pellet gun shooting in Ottawa County this month. On June 11, Nathan Micklatcher was shot in the head with a pellet gun at close range a day before his 14th birthday. He was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for surgery. He was listed in critical condition shortly after the incident.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

