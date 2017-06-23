Cass County sheriff IDs boy killed in skid steer accident

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a family friend was operating a skid steer when a 6-year-old boy fell from its bucket and died.

The boy, identified Friday as Holden High of Dowagiac, died at the hospital from his injuries.

The Cass County sheriff said 55-year-old Timothy Perry of Three Rivers was operating the skid steer, helping Holden’s family with tree landscaping at the time of the accident, which happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 19000 block of Dewey Lake Street in Cass County’s Volinia Township.

The sheriff said two of Perry’s children, ages 15 and 16, were also in the bucket with Holden when the loader rocked forward, causing the boy to fall. Investigators said the boy was also partially run over by the skid steer.

Investigators have called Holden’s death a tragic accident from the start.

