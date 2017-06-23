Condition update Friday on officer stabbed at Flint airport

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Hospital officials in Flint are expected to discuss the medical condition of an airport officer stabbed during what federal officials are investigating as an act of terrorism.

Reporters will be briefed on police Lt. Jeff Neville by members of Hurley Medical Center’s Level 1 Trauma Team Friday morning at the hospital.

Neville was stabbed in the neck Wednesday at Bishop International Airport in Flint, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

Amor Ftouhi is charged in the attack. The 49-year-old Ftouhi is a Canadian from Tunisia.

Investigators are working to learn more about Ftouhi, whom they describe as a lone-wolf attacker.

David Gelios, head of the FBI in Detroit, said Ftouhi unsuccessfully tried to buy a gun once he arrived in the U.S., but instead managed to buy a knife.

