Driver sought in fatal Barry Co. hit-and-run crash

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County sheriff’s deputies are working to track down the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Friday.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Whitneyville Road near Parmalee Road, south of Caledonia.

When deputies arrived, a 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The identify of the victim has not yet been released.

Deputies believe the suspect vehicle is a 1998 to 2004 Chrysler Concorde with front end damage. The color of the vehicle is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Barry County Central Dispatch 269.948.4800 extension 1, Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269.948.4801 or Silent Observer at 269.948.3335.

