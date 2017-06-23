Family: Mika discharged from hospital

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — The Michigan man shot at a congressional baseball practice has been released from the hospital, his family says.

The family of Matt Mika released a statement saying he was been discharged from George Washington University Hospital.

Mika was shot multiple times in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice near Washington, D.C. He’s an Oakland County native, currently works as the director of government relations at Tyson Foods in Washington.

Mika graduated from Adrian College in 2001. He also attended Western Michigan University for a graduate program, according to his LinkedIn page.

The full statement from Mika’s family released Friday:

“Our family is pleased to report that Matt has been discharged from George Washington University Hospital. We are truly grateful for the compassionate, world-class care provided by the doctors, nurses and team at George Washington, and we will never forget and continue to be grateful for the heroism shown by the U.S. Capitol Police. We truly appreciate the prayers, words of encouragement and support from Matt’s friends, family and people across the nation and the world. Matt’s discharge is a welcome and important step. As he continues to recover we ask for your respect of our family’s privacy.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

