FREE children’s book giveaway at Goodwill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summertime is the perfect time for kids to get outside and have fun, but it’s also a great time to pull out an interesting book. Reading is a great way for kids to keep their brains in shape while they’re not in school!

Goodwill has a special book giveaway coming up, and here to tell us all about it was Jill Wallace, WOTV Crew Member.

Goodwill is giving away two free children’s books per person on Saturday, June 24th (no need for a purchase) at their Ivanrest store. First come first serve.

Location: Ivanrest Store, 4640 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville, 49418

