‘Great Race’ team begins cross-country journey Saturday

UNDATED (WOOD) – A group of West Michigan teenagers will set out on a cross-country journey on Saturday as part of an “old-school” road rally called the Great Race.

The Gilmore Collection’s Gilmore Garage Works team will travel in a 1935 Packard from Jacksonville, Fla. to Traverse City, where the race will end on July 2.

The Garage Works team consists of Coleman Rodriquez and Madison Gremore, both 2017 graduates from Comstock Township; Jakob Taylor, a 2017 grad from Otsego; Gavin O’Dell, a 2016 grad from Delton Township and Jacob Onderlinde, a 9th grade home-schooled student from Comstock Township.

The “old-school” part of the race regards how the team navigates its journey; the teens will have to use written driving instructions to navigate a route for their three adult drivers without using a GPS, cell phones or maps, according to a release from the Gilmore Car Museum.

This year, 148 teams are participating, including teams from Japan and Australia. All teams must use antique cars manufactured between the years of 1916 to 1972 and will be judged on how well they can follow detailed directions — not the speed of their routes.

The Garage Works team will stop at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, Mich. on June 29. On that day, the museum will offer free admission to the public.

While adult teams will compete for the top spot in the race for a portion of the $156,000 prize pot, the high school teams are competing for scholarships.

Follow along with the team on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WOOD TV8 is a sponsor of the Garage Works team.

