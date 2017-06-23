KCAS Pets of the Week: Micky and Chiquita

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Left to right: Micky and Chiquita, who were available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Left photo courtesy Green Dog Photography)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re in need of a furry friend to take part in this National Take Your Dog to Work Day, look no further than this week’s pets of the week.

An undated courtesy photo of Micky, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Green Dog Photography)

First up is Micky, a 1-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix. Micky came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray. Shelter workers say he’s perfect for walking – he’s very well-mannered on the leash and likes to go long distances. Micky is an active dog looking for a family who can keep up with him and have a lot of fun in the process.

A photo of Chiquita, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter on June 23, 2017.

Next up is Chiquita. She’s a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix who also came to KCAS as a stray. Like most labs, she loves water and tennis balls. Shelter workers say she’s a sweetheart who is great with other dogs and families. Shelter workers say she’d fair best in a home with children older than 8 years because she is so energetic.

Both dogs will be neutered/spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and licensed upon adoption.

If you’re interested in adopting Micky, Chiquita or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—-
Online:
Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook