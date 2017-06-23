KCAS Pets of the Week: Micky and Chiquita





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re in need of a furry friend to take part in this National Take Your Dog to Work Day, look no further than this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Micky, a 1-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix. Micky came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray. Shelter workers say he’s perfect for walking – he’s very well-mannered on the leash and likes to go long distances. Micky is an active dog looking for a family who can keep up with him and have a lot of fun in the process.

Next up is Chiquita. She’s a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix who also came to KCAS as a stray. Like most labs, she loves water and tennis balls. Shelter workers say she’s a sweetheart who is great with other dogs and families. Shelter workers say she’d fair best in a home with children older than 8 years because she is so energetic.

Both dogs will be neutered/spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and licensed upon adoption.

If you’re interested in adopting Micky, Chiquita or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

