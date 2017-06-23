London police: Deadly Grenfell Tower fire started in fridge-freezer

LONDON (AP) — British police say manslaughter is among the offenses being considered in the Grenfell Tower investigation.

London officers investigating the fire in which 79 people are believed to have died say the blaze started in a freezer.

Downing Street has ordered an immediate examination of the model of the Hotpoint FF175BP fridge-freezer. Metropolitan Police Detective Supt. Fiona McCormack said the appliance had not been subject to any product recall.

Investigators added that insulation and tiles recovered from the building have failed fire safety tests.

McCormack says officers have seized documents in the investigation into the fire.

“What we are being told at the moment by the Building Research Establishment is that the cladding and insulation failed all safety tests,” she told reporters Friday.

Eleven buildings have now been identified as having combustible cladding such as that used on the Grenfell Tower. The cladding is being studied amid fears that the panels fueled the fire in the 24-story building that was engulfed in less than an hour.

Buildings in London, Manchester and Plymouth are among those where problem cladding has been identified.

Fears about cladding is not limited to apartment buildings, and at least one hotel chain is calling in experts to make certain it meets safety regulations. Premier Inn said Friday it had “concerns” about the material on some of its buildings, though it is different to the type used on Grenfell.

Massive fire at London high-rise – June 14, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this image made from video provided by Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE, a building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames. Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Smoke and flames rise from building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. In this photo taken from aerial video, smoke rises from a high-rise apartment building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (Sky News via AP) Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke and flames billow from a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Smoke and flames billow from a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A deadly night-time fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London early Wednesday. Smoke billows from a high-rise apartment building in west London Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A massive fire raced through the building early Wednesday, emergency officials said. Smoke rises from a high-rise apartment building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Firefighters spray water onto the 24-storey apartment block in west London. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Yaz (no surname given) who is awaiting news of her friend who was caught up in a fire that engulfed the 24-storey engulfed Grenfell Tower in west London, Wednesday June 14, 2017. Firefighters wait to start their shift after a massive fire raged in a 27-floor high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals. A firefighter investigates a floor after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London. (June 14, 2017.) Firefighters battle a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

