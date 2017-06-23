London police: Deadly Grenfell Tower fire started in fridge-freezer

LONDON (AP) — British police say manslaughter is among the offenses being considered in the Grenfell Tower investigation.
London officers investigating the fire in which 79 people are believed to have died say the blaze started in a freezer.
Downing Street has ordered an immediate examination of the model of the Hotpoint FF175BP fridge-freezer. Metropolitan Police Detective Supt. Fiona McCormack said the appliance had not been subject to any product recall.
Investigators added that insulation and tiles recovered from the building have failed fire safety tests.
McCormack says officers have seized documents in the investigation into the fire.
“What we are being told at the moment by the Building Research Establishment is that the cladding and insulation failed all safety tests,” she told reporters Friday.
Eleven buildings have now been identified as having combustible cladding such as that used on the Grenfell Tower. The cladding is being studied amid fears that the panels fueled the fire in the 24-story building that was engulfed in less than an hour.
Buildings in London, Manchester and Plymouth are among those where problem cladding has been identified.
Fears about cladding is not limited to apartment buildings, and at least one hotel chain is calling in experts to make certain it meets safety regulations. Premier Inn said Friday it had “concerns” about the material on some of its buildings, though it is different to the type used on Grenfell.
