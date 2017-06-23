Montague HS teacher enters plea in sex case

Related Coverage Montague HS teacher charged with sex crime

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Montague High School teacher has entered a plea agreement in a sexual assault case.

Friday, Ryan Thomas Wright pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct during a pretrial hearing. As part of the plea deal, one count of three-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed.

The crime took place between June 16, 2016 and Feb. 27, 2017 at the school where 37-year-old Wright was a physical education teacher. Authorities started investigating the allegations on Feb. 27, Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Matt had previously said in a release.

Wright was placed on administrative leave shortly after the investigation. 24 Hour News 8 contacted Montague Area Public Schools to see if he has been fired, but have not heard back as of Friday night.

