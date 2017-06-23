Mr. Alan’s expands in West Michigan – come celebrate!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today, we’re talking about a Michigan based shoe company, who is expanding big in Grand Rapids. They’re looking for the public to come out and help them celebrate their grand opening!

Kris, from Mr. Alan’s Shoes, was here with all the details. Take a look in the video above!

What: Mr. Alan’s a rapidly expanding premium sneaker and sports apparel retail chain in Michigan, will be opening a new location in Wyoming, Michigan, on June 22, 2017. This is the second store in the Grand Rapids area for the 43-year-old family-owned company, the first being in Kentwood. The company prides itself on holding unique and fun events for customers; to celebrate the new store, the Mr. Alan’s team has three days of festivities planned.

Ahead of the store opening, Mr. Alan’s worked with two local high schools to help students understand how businesses get started and succeed, plus provide practical skills needed to run a business. The company gave presentations to business pupils at both Lee High School and East Kentwood High School. In addition, at Lee High School, the company donated shoes for students to set up a school store; teachers then rewarded students with a new currency, ‘Mr. Alan’s Bucks’, for getting good grades, showing leadership, or doing something positive for someone in the community. Lee High students will be volunteering on site during the store opening; East Kentwood students will be enjoying an inflatable ‘cash’ booth in store on Friday (more below). All Grand Rapids area students will enjoy 20 percent off merchandise (some exclusions may apply) from June 22-25 if they bring in school I.D.

Where: Mr. Alan’s, 1254 SW 28th St, Wyoming, MI 49519

Friday, June 23

5 -7 p.m. Inflatable ‘Mr. Alan’s Cash’ booth, with the opportunity to win Mr. Alan’s merchandise; open to the public

7 – 9 p.m. Inflatable ‘Mr. Alan’s Cash’ booth for East Kentwood High School students – incentives to include Mr. Alan’s merchandise, free school lunch for a month, free school parking passes and free school football tickets.

Saturday, June 24

12 – 3 p.m. It’s a BBQ! Food truck on site providing free food to enjoy as well as clothing giveaways and radio station WNSX 104.5 on site providing entertainment

ABOUT MR. ALAN: Mr. Alan’s has recently undergone rapid growth: 12 stores will be opening in 2017, including the company’s first outlet store in Detroit, a new store in Clinton Township and stores in the Chicago area. This will bring the total number of stores, some of which are under the brand name Soles, Inc. (based in Florida) and POGO, to 32. The company is known for offering the very latest in-demand sneakers and apparel. Over the last four years, Mr. Alan’s has undergone a dramatic rebranding and remodeling process, positioning itself as a destination for sneakerheads and sports fans.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

